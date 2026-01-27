Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Mom Of 4 Daughters's avatar
Mom Of 4 Daughters
Jan 27

I’m convinced that my daughter (who was socially in the trans cult for 4 years) was in the wrong place (SF Bay Area) at the wrong time (COVID lockdown). In the ‘before times,’ she was a totally normal (incredibly gifted) 13-yr old that missed the dances, parties, schools trips, orchestra tours, sports teams that would have course corrected. Instead she got sucked into the online dungeon and the loneliness of her mind—and then once she finally got back to public school with masking in place for a year, they were thrilled to affirm her new social identity. As a family, we helped bring her out and now she’s thriving at college (as a ‘normal girl’). I look forward to watching this film.

Bonnie
Jan 27

Our son was in his dorm room for 2 years during the lockdowns, learning and tutoring from there. He's now non binary, wearing feminine clothes, nail polish and styling his hair. I talk to him and he sounds like a 13 year old girl. He's into candles, pink stuff and hugs a squishmellow toy. His favorite movies are kids' ones like Zootopia etc. He's regressed when he was supposed to become a young adult. As a child he was more fearful of things than other boys, btw.

He feels like this is the identity he was meant to have but I'm seeing it as a psychological mechanism to deal with lockdowns, uncertainty, fear of long covid etc. Instead of helping my fearful son, doctors have given him hormones to grow breasts.

This trans identity is a coping strategy for many.

