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Oh that her heart would shyly blossom in the faint sun, that renewal’s warmth would seep into her hardened clay. Oh that her hands would move with compassion for others, that her mind would sprout faith in the tender arms of day. Oh that her soul would praise God with the robins of spring, that her feet would transport her to new heights, unexplored. Oh that divine kindness would quicken her affections, that her conscience would thaw like waterfalls at the fjords. Oh that a soft smile would be reborn on her pink lips, that her potential would grow into maturity. Oh that her eyes would emerge from stale hibernation with sweet visions of purpose, promise and purity.