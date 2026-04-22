Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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MK's avatar
MK
3h

Thank you for sharing your painful experiences and for dispelling false ideologies. This insanity needs to stop.

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Jane Smith's avatar
Jane Smith
3h

I hate that you went through this! But reading truth now from someone who, because of this insidious ideology, also went through a season of thinking his mom was abusive when she wasn't, is such a comfort to me. I cling to the possibility that my son will say something similar one day. Everything he says these days is like those highlighted quotes above. It's just horrifying 💔

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