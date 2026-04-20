I did listen to what you said.
The words swirled around in my head,
Preventing me from going to bed.
There wasn’t an answer I could give
That would make you want to live
A life where you could truly thrive.
Answer filled with medication,
Surgeries and lost sensation,
All with little hesitation.
It left me worried and scared.
Only because I cared.
Then hateful was declared.
How could this be?
For showing you what I see
It made you want to flee.
I knew something was terribly wrong;
The farther you went along,
You no longer felt like you belong.
And this made me panic-
My thoughts became manic,
Creating a terrible dynamic.
There were so many things I didn’t know,
That happened to you not long ago
They made you feel so low.
In the world
Where lies had swirled,
And “evidence” and “science” were hurled.
Like you, I had no one to turn to.
I looked for what is true-
And, babe, I found you.
Born as you are,
No need for a scar-
Your body and mind just as they are.
When healed and connected,
No longer rejected
Or left feeling neglected.
You’re free to be.
At last you can see-
The stereotypes of society
Love,
Mom
Your poem make me think in how ill prepare parents are to face these things. Maybe it should be a good idea to create a supporting classes and courses to counter all the lies of this society.
dealing with mental illness is a challenge
the illogic of thinking your body is an error
the self hatred of your sexual orientation
is tragic
but there should be no catering to fetish of women, of ethnicity
and certainly no catering to pedophiles
which is what the Plus is and no one should pretend otherwise
it is not progress, it is regress