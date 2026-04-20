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I did listen to what you said. The words swirled around in my head, Preventing me from going to bed. There wasn’t an answer I could give That would make you want to live A life where you could truly thrive. Answer filled with medication, Surgeries and lost sensation, All with little hesitation. It left me worried and scared. Only because I cared. Then hateful was declared. How could this be? For showing you what I see It made you want to flee. I knew something was terribly wrong; The farther you went along, You no longer felt like you belong. And this made me panic- My thoughts became manic, Creating a terrible dynamic. There were so many things I didn’t know, That happened to you not long ago They made you feel so low. In the world Where lies had swirled, And “evidence” and “science” were hurled. Like you, I had no one to turn to. I looked for what is true- And, babe, I found you. Born as you are, No need for a scar- Your body and mind just as they are. When healed and connected, No longer rejected Or left feeling neglected. You’re free to be. At last you can see- The stereotypes of society Love, Mom