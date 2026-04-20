Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Adri Mans's avatar
Adri Mans
9h

Your poem make me think in how ill prepare parents are to face these things. Maybe it should be a good idea to create a supporting classes and courses to counter all the lies of this society.

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nina's avatar
nina
7h

dealing with mental illness is a challenge

the illogic of thinking your body is an error

the self hatred of your sexual orientation

is tragic

but there should be no catering to fetish of women, of ethnicity

and certainly no catering to pedophiles

which is what the Plus is and no one should pretend otherwise

it is not progress, it is regress

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