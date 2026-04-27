Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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DLM's avatar
DLM
16h

I’m crying. I am afraid this is my son. I am crying because it is yours. I try hard not to hate the liars , but I can and do hate the lies and the actions of the doctors and clinics.

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7 replies
Cmeads's avatar
Cmeads
15h

If only they could see what we see.

It’s so hard to watch.

Beautifully written.

Painfully real.

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