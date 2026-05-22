Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Hippiesq's avatar
Hippiesq
6h

This is quite accurate. This bizarre belief system needs to be treated as just that. People can have bizarre beliefs, but they should not be forcing those beliefs on other people, teaching them to children as facts, and punishing the non-believers. Children should be protected from the more gruesome rituals of this belief system, from puberty blockers to cross-sex synthetic hormones to chopping off body parts or mangling others.

I keep waiting for society to realize this, and I'm hopeful that some day it will, at which point people will look back in horror on what our state governments (executive, legislative and judicial branches) and former federal government, and all the pillars of society, from large corporations, to famous people, to educators and medical providers, have done.

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
7h

The article states: "Those who defend gender ideology believe it is possible to have a 'gender identity' different from one's 'sex assigned at birth,' although there is no credible evidence of a biological or scientific basis for this concept. Declaring that you are a boy in a girl's body is an idea, a thought, ultimately a belief. And yet, the existence of boys in girls' bodies (and vice versa) is the official state policy of many US states."

Let's go step by step.

There are people who claim to have a "gender identity" different from their sex assigned at birth. That is a fact. What this means is that these people do not have a typical gender expression — that is, the expression we all associate with a given sex. For example, boys on average are more active than girls. If a boy behaves like the majority of girls, then he does not have typical behavior for his sex. In that case, he would have a "gender identity" different from his sex.

In general, males with a gender identity different from their sex will, in adulthood, be effeminate homosexuals. And girls with a gender identity different from their sex will be masculine lesbians. Or at least that was the case before so-called "gender medicine" took over.

The problem, then, is not that there are people with a cross-gender identity, but rather what response we give them when they experience "gender dysphoria."

There are basically two options: either we put them into gender medicine (with hormonal and surgical treatments), or we promote self-acceptance and help them deal with the hostile reactions they may encounter from others. I firmly believe the latter is the correct choice.

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