Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Average Dad's avatar
Average Dad
9h

As PITT parents we share your pain and agony, trans is one of the worst things ever foisted onto society, forcing your mom and dad to call you wrong pronouns and a new name. Trans is to humanity what Islam is to Christianity and the broader society, calling what is good, evil, calling what is evil, good, not creative, not building, not striving, not empowerment, not bettering yourself or anyone else, just pure decay, destruction and death. All I can do is keep hope alive for my daughter and yours, as I walk this cursed, sad, broken hearted, lonely road, pretty much alone. It's truly unbelievable, unimaginable. God help us all!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Frogmom's avatar
Frogmom
9h

I pray for your daughter to wake from this nightmare. I pray for you to find peace through this nightmare, somehow. It is so awful. The system is broken and unjust around this issue. Sending you hugs.

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture