Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Frickin’ get me off this roller coaster’s big highs and lows. I’m almost getting whiplash every time it stops and goes. Every time her mood gets better, mine will quickly follow. Every time she says dumb crap, my soul in pain will wallow. “That guy is so dang hot, I think I’d like to marry him… I believe that prancing ponies will be the next big thing.” My mental health recuperates right there on the spot, and hope shoots through my weary veins like COVID-19 shots. But then she says she hates her body, and she hates her hair. She chops her lovely locks off like my heart’s not even there. She tries to rewrite history to fit her twisted script. I feel that, as a parent, I am very ill-equipped. But then she pulls a U-turn, and she turns ‘round on a dime, and she reminds her mommy that she’s forever mine. She kisses me and whispers that she loves her dad and me. I hold her close and tell her that she will always be our baby girl who dances, who loves Pinkie Pie and peach. I remind her that her childhood dreams aren’t yet out of reach. I say we’ll always love her, and we surely always will. But get me off this dumb contraption and its cursed hills!