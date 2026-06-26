Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Bradford's avatar
Bill Bradford
7h

EVERY BIT, JUST AS RELEVANT 4 YEARS LATER!....I'M SHARING this as WIDELY as I can!....really. Thank-GOD!

Reply
Share
A never ending sadness's avatar
A never ending sadness
6h

Anyone else want to knock sense into JLO? Your daughter will not be able to pull off many leasing man roles at 5 foot nothing and 105 pounds. Encouraging this is just off the wall!!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture