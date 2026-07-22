Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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OFAB's avatar
OFAB
3h

Your picture says a thousand words. Sex is binary. What a great letter with the cold hard facts that cut through the madness. Glad you received the right response from your family.

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Average Dad's avatar
Average Dad
2h

I learned from Stephanie Winn Some Therapist Podcast #223 The HIV Money Trail...that Open Societies aka George Soros and Bill Gates Foundation and USAID under Obama sent billions of dollars across the world accelerating Trans ideology under guise of "Harm Reduction". Trans is so destructive, I cannot think of anything more destructive that people do willingly to themselves like this, to me it is beyond terrible drug addiction, and Soros, Gates, USAID did this purposely is just outrageous. Listen to this podcast just infuriating...."Harm Reduction" another terrible idea that includes Drug addiction, Trans, AIDS, outrageous. And the messages are not, love your body as is, drugs are bad, promiscuous and unnatural sex acts may not be good for you, no, it is just the opposite!

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