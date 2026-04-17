Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Gary Geelhoed's avatar
Gary Geelhoed
13h

Well said. And now another study from Dr Russka from Finland showing in a population based study with four controls for each transitioning young person that trans youth have much more psychiatric problems prior to presentation but also after. For those who medically transition their psychiatric problems actually get worse!

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Dr Gregory Kent's avatar
Dr Gregory Kent
13h

Your eloquent rage is beautiful!

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