Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Margo
23m

I'm only 4 years into this with my son who will be 29. I don't read Pitt very much anymore because it is so hard Even though it is so good. I'm glad and thankful you wrote this book

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