Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Linoak's avatar
Linoak
6h

Thank you for reposting this. As someone who doesn’t affirm or believe, it seems so rational and obvious that it’s hard to imagine anyone reading this and not nodding along. But the disturbing reality is that not only would affirming believers think this is cruel blasphemy, I’m betting good money that the vast majority would refuse to read it. We are where we are because reason and evidence — the foundations of both this article and rational thought and behavior — have lost their value. And what we’re left with is a nightmare.

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Alex T's avatar
Alex T
7h

Very well written!

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