Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Mark Christenson's avatar
Mark Christenson
17m

We feel your pain (in our case it’s our daughter).

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High Noon's avatar
High Noon
18m

I don’t think it’s normal. It’s just heartbreaking.

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