Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Silently Screaming's avatar
Silently Screaming
5h

I could have written this myself. I am happy that we are seeing things start to change with regard to minor children, but for those of us who had to watch our college age children be led down this self destructive path with no legal right to intervene still breaks my heart. I worry they will be overlooked when we tally up the harm and malpractice inflicted by this madness. They are still suffering. No amount of cross sex hormones will “cure” their mental health issues. They need real, honest therapy, not lies.

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distressed parent's avatar
distressed parent
5h

One does not forgive evil. I will not forgive Planned Parenthood for giving my son his poisonous steralizing cocktail on his first visit during his freshman college year.

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