Gender doctors - You came for our kids, so now we're coming for YOU. We’re coming for your money and your freedom.

We are the parents of children and young adults who you have harmed and maimed, all in support of an idea, a thought, an ideology. The house of cards called “gender affirming care” is wobbling and is starting to collapse, and the time for justice has begun.

First, we’re coming for your money. How? Lawsuits. Before 2022, there were only a handful of lawsuits against gender doctors. Now there is a trickle of lawsuits, and more recently, a dam-breaking lawsuit in New York where the plaintiff won $2 million dollars against doctors who pushed a double mastectomy on a teenage girl. That trickle is about to become a flood. Look at the facts that are against you: There is no scientific basis for being “trans.” There are no objective diagnostic tests that can prove a “trans” identity. There are no credible studies that your “treatments” actually improve mental health. The drugs used are not FDA-approved for that purpose. You are visibly damaging healthy bodies permanently, because the patients, many of whom are minors, asked you to. Since when is “harm on demand” a guiding principle of medicine? I think some good lawyers can work with those facts. At least one jury has already decided. The New York lawsuit sprinkled some blood in the water, and trial lawyers are like sharks who are attracted to that scent. I’m sure law practices around the country are now scouting for clients they can represent in lawsuits against gender doctors. That’s where the money is.

I can imagine what your defense might be: “But I was just following WPATH guidelines!”. Really? WPATH is a political organization and its membership is crashing - like rats fleeing a sinking ship. The Florida Attorney General has recently sued WPATH, The Endocrine Society, and the AAP for misleading the public on the safety of “gender-affirming care” for minors. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons is now recommending no “gender transition procedures” on kids under 19. WPATH’s credibility is crumbling.

We’re also coming for your freedom. First to go to jail will be the doctors who are breaking newly passed laws protecting children. Are you suddenly diagnosing lots of children with endocrine disorders in states where GAC on children is illegal? And then “treating” them? Your cleverness will be rewarded with jail time. Next will be any doctors who have uttered the phrase, “live son or dead daughter” (or the reverse). You’re threatening death by introducing the topic of suicide unless a parent goes along with radical unproven treatments. That sounds like blackmail to me. Is bringing up the topic of suicide to a distressed teen effectively a death threat? Did you know that making death threats is illegal? Your local sheriff will undoubtedly be interested in your activities. Eventually, all gender “treatments” will be viewed as atrocities and all gender doctors will be viewed in the same light as war criminals. War criminals are usually hunted down and jailed. And then there is the FTC. The FTC is conducting an inquiry into whether you have violated consumer protection laws by making unsubstantiated claims about the benefits and risks of your “gender affirming care.” Since there are no credible studies proving benefits of GAC, I would say you’re in trouble.

More and more organizations are forming to stop your support of this cultish social contagion, organizations such as Our Duty, DIAG, LGB Alliance, Gays Against Groomers, Sex Matters, and this site, PITT Parents. We’re exposing the horrors of all your “treatments.” Now you may be thinking, “But I’m a doctor! We do our best for our patients - these treatments are legal!”. You have created a world where refusal to refer to someone by the grammatically incorrect pronoun (“misgendering”) is viewed as a hate crime in some places. So given that your GAC activities are unethical and immoral, do you really think they are legal? Let’s let a jury decide.

Do you want to avoid losing everything? We’ll make a deal - turn whistleblower. Many of you know what you’re doing is wrong, but you are afraid to say anything. Now is the time to speak up. Whistleblowers are starting to talk, and you can add to their voices. Or do you want some other whistleblower to be talking about you? Seriously, what do you want to be? A jailed gender doctor or a free whistleblower? It’s your choice.

And yet there are probably still a handful of you who view yourselves as saviors - “saving” these kids and young adults from the “horrors” of their own healthy bodies. Or maybe you’re just blindly following WPATH guidelines. Step back for a minute and look at what you are doing. You’re prescribing neuro-toxic drugs that completely wreck a substantial percentage of patients. And you’re performing surgeries that try to “invent” a new type of person - a man who sorta has some female attributes - a woman who sorta has some male attributes. Treatments and surgeries of this magnitude are usually reserved for victims of horrific accidents in order to try to restore and repair previous appearance and function. These interventions are not for perfectly healthy kids and young adults who want unnatural changes in order to pursue an improved mental outlook. That’s not medicine - that’s witchcraft. And by the way, as gender doctors, you are easily the most despised and hated of all medical specialists. Is that the kind of doctor you always dreamed to be?

This is not a cultural issue that can be solved by subjecting us to more “education.” You have harmed our children. In other eras, fleeing doctors who have committed crimes of this magnitude have been pursued indefinitely until justice was served. Some may be able to forgive you. I will never forgive or forget what you have done to children including my own child. Ever.

Gender doctors - we’re coming for you.