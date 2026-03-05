I was there the day you were born and I gave you your first bath.



I celebrated your first 30 birthdays with you.



After that, you dismissed us from your life and submitted to a complete surgical castration.



This is the fifth straight year with your birthday coming and there is no Ricky to sing Happy Birthday to.



Because you declared Ricky dead on your social media.



I know the feeling.



I do not want any more birthdays either.

Also by me: