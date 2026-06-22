Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Melissa's avatar
Melissa
5h

I. Feel. This. So. Deeply. Except we've been no contact for 3+ years. So wrong. Praying & waiting. Choosing JOY & TRUSTING in the LORD in the waiting. I miss you Josh.

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Merrie's avatar
Merrie
5h

Wow, did this hit hard. I miss my daughter and her voice and her name so much. I miss being able to think about having a conversation with her and not worrying that it might cause her to totally estrange herself from me.

I'm so sorry you are going through this pain. My heart hurts for all of us in this situation with our kids.

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