Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Momma Bear's avatar
Momma Bear
9hEdited

This article is the epitome of Show not Tell in writing. This talented and sensitive writer shows us in poignant details the step-by-step progression of the taking captive without force, a generation of the best and brightest girls and boys and turning them into angry, socially disconnected and mutilated people. This is the horrifying reality of the Transgender movement presented with shiny smiles and fake pomp and circumstance. In this story of a lost friendship, the architecture of a insidious social engineering project is revealed. We begin to understand how step by step, the social engineering project and its affiliate entities, have been destroying our children. Turning natural woman and man, into hybrid, sexless, angry and disconnected "beings".... I weep for my lost daughter and all lost daughters.

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Holly's avatar
Holly
9h

It’s really sad to read that the shut out is happening to once-friends. Maybe more people need to see how controlling and damaging the trans and non-binary ideology is in order to break the spells. This is not freedom, personal growth or progress. God help us all.

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