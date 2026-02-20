Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Emily Ann
5d

My heart just breaks reading this story. I would like to know how this mom and daughter are doing four years later. I have to believe this must end soon. We've been going through this for seven years now and it's such an isolating, painful journey when every institution in the world mocks you and calls you a bigot. Every day I pray for all ROGD families.

Mama07
5dEdited

What a heartbreaking story. So recognizable, too. Wish we could get update on the author's daughter and their relationship now.

