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Light tangled in sun-honeyed hair Exuberant hugs, cheesy grins exploding joy Unrestrained giggles, trees to climb, paths to find Weiner dog pups, fuzzy ducklings born at dawn, painted ponies, orphaned starlings Eyes sparkling with curiosity, Mythbuster experiments, amazing art Imagination leading her brother and cousins in crazy games Adventures to ice, ocean, desert, mountains, and always playgrounds...so many playgrounds Lock down Real life fades Voices from the screen clamor You're not enough If you become something else, They can't hurt You're protected Brave No room for differences Doors slammed Relationships banned Angry glares Angrier words Angry silence Always angry Why?