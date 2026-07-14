Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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A mom's avatar
A mom
13h

“Puppies… Ducklings…” your writing reminds us poignantly that these were children when they were targeted. There will be a reckoning one day. I have to believe that.

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
13h

Why is a good question. Sasha Ayad recently posted that parents can be "banned" as you called it whether they affirmed or didn't affirm a gender identity.

Digging a bit deeper, I see that parents have been cutoff for every reason under the sun. So I ask why in more contexts to get closer to the root of what is happening. I have many questions too. Some of my questions are in my laterst post: https://eyesopenmom.substack.com/p/the-unraveling-of-the-family

Let's get to the bottom of this. Keep asking questions.

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