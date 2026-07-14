Light tangled in sun-honeyed hair
Exuberant hugs, cheesy grins exploding
joy
Unrestrained giggles, trees to climb,
paths to find
Weiner dog pups, fuzzy ducklings born at
dawn, painted ponies, orphaned
starlings
Eyes sparkling with curiosity, Mythbuster
experiments, amazing art
Imagination leading her brother and
cousins in crazy games
Adventures to ice, ocean, desert,
mountains, and always playgrounds...so
many playgrounds
Lock down
Real life fades
Voices from the screen clamor
You're not enough
If you become something else,
They can't hurt
You're protected
Brave
No room for differences
Doors slammed
Relationships banned
Angry glares
Angrier words
Angry silence
Always angry
Why?
“Puppies… Ducklings…” your writing reminds us poignantly that these were children when they were targeted. There will be a reckoning one day. I have to believe that.
Why is a good question. Sasha Ayad recently posted that parents can be "banned" as you called it whether they affirmed or didn't affirm a gender identity.
Digging a bit deeper, I see that parents have been cutoff for every reason under the sun. So I ask why in more contexts to get closer to the root of what is happening. I have many questions too. Some of my questions are in my laterst post: https://eyesopenmom.substack.com/p/the-unraveling-of-the-family
Let's get to the bottom of this. Keep asking questions.