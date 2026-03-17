Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Monica Dean's avatar
Monica Dean
5h

“Lord, I’m getting tired of waiting

for your work to be complete.

Won’t you bring my baby home now?

See me begging on my knees.

How much more must I endure?

How many times can one heart break?”

These words - I know them so well. I pray unceasingly, but the anger and outrage over this whole lie our children so naively believe threaten to take over. But I don’t give in, the lie won’t win. I trust, I pray, I surrender. May we see victory in the land of the living.

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Anon's avatar
Anon
3h

“…as my sorrow fades to gray.

All the nightmares, all the worries,

they are dying with each day.”

😞

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