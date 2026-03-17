Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I have wandered lonely valleys. I have forded depths of fear for to save my precious daughter, for to earn her trust with tears. But I know I’m not alone here as my footprints sink in sand. For I know You will deliver safely to the promised land. Rocks of evil pelted at me by the hands of straying friends, they will never rise above me as I ponder Your great plans. Lord, I’m getting tired of waiting for your work to be complete. Won’t you bring my baby home now? See me begging on my knees. How much more must I endure? How many times can one heart break? As a pilgrim pressing onward, I’ll fight on through wind and rain. I see silver shining softly from the clouds that flooded plains. Hope is rising. Won’t be long now till I learn to breathe again. Let me love her as you do, Lord. May my hands your vessels be. You created my sweet child; guide her wandering heart to me. I can see a new day dawning as my sorrow fades to gray. All the nightmares, all the worries, they are dying with each day. Make a new creation of her. Now our silver is refined. Break the chains that long have bound her. I am hers and she is mine. Wrap your loving arms around us. Hold us closely to your heart. Give us faith to face tomorrow so we nevermore shall part.

For more on this author.

Joy Nevin Axelson is the author of several published poems, devotionals, and articles. Her work has been featured in Kosmeo, Solid Food Press, Foreshadow Magazine, the Penwood Review, the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary magazine, Pure Slush, and Lutheran Digest. She holds a BA and an MA in French. She attended the University of Illinois, UCSB, Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, and North Park University. In addition to being an author, she is the translation coordinator for GlobalFingerprints, the EFCA’s child sponsorship branch. Her translations of training materials are used at 12 international sites. She enjoys playing nerdy board games and traveling with her husband and two older children.

Please check out her website and sign up for her free weekly devotionals at www.joynevinaxelson.weebly.com.