Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Perry James's avatar
Perry James
6h

I couldn't agree more. I don't disagree with a single statement. I am 75 and I have had a computer since 1989, and even before the internet was available, I was totally addicted to it.

However, I never completely lost myself to it. I always knew I had addictions. It wasn't an unconscious thing for me.

In a way, this is old news. We've known about dopamine for a while. Before the internet we had overeating and sex addiction and TV addiction. Even exercising too much can be an addiction. All of those are better, I might add, than being addicted to drugs.

But thank you for reminding us of something we sometimes forget.

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Islamae's avatar
Islamae
4h

My son knows that video game addiction changed his brain for the worse, and he's worked hard to break his addiction. But he doesn't see the connection between that and his belief that he is my daughter. Luckily for my my grandchildren, his sisters see clearly.

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