To All Children Wronged by the System – Especially My Beloved Daughter,

I want to send this mother’s cry into the boundless skies of the Universe pleading for our stolen, trafficked, abused, estranged and neglected children to hear our plea - we miss you terribly and want you back - injured, hurt, changed, limping, even abused, even with regrets, errors ad mistakes made - we want you back!

I am speaking on behalf of those hundreds of thousands crying, bleeding, lamenting and voiceless parents who were kicked to the curb of the monstrous system, a hydra, that has many heads but is still the same - it eats children and destroys their parents, steals their innocence and childhood. Our dear beautiful children!

No matter where you are, we want you to know that despite powerful and influential people whose pockets are lined with money, their hands holding smartphones with useful phone numbers and power that they think is boundless, our love is what makes the sunshine and the earth move.

We miss you every single day: your laughter, your tantrums, your saying yes and saying no, your first mama, your first tooth, your puberty and questions about this and that, our sleepless nights we do not regret the care we provided and joyful times we spent and tears we shed.

This has become a very cruel world with tons of people who have made it a profitable business to simply come and take a child for whichever reason: it does not really matter what they chose to accuse a parent of, be it anti-vax or non-affirming parent like your dad. We still find it very hurtful and unfair to have lived 15 years in sorrow and in happiness yet are going through this now.

We know that the word has shifted very much. Yet we, as good and caring parents, have always tried to accommodate to new-fangled technologies like Roblox and Minecraft and Discord or the latest fads like Peppa Pig, Nickelodeon and Disney. But then came the woke, ‘pride’, and trans that poisoned every school, every college, university and every hospital.

These people regrouped and have not stopped ‘harvesting’ innocence. Now there are ‘mama hugs’ and if your family do not affirm you, ‘I will be your mama’. It’s what these therapists, psychologists, school counselors, teachers and principals treacherously whispered in your fragile ears. Mama and dad and grandpas became enemies. We were pushed aside, because affirmers took over. This is how we lost you. There are many more like me and papa. You strayed from the right path when you were 15. Now you are almost 18.

Beautiful young lady, the glitters are hypnotizing and knocking you out with their venomous drugs and stealing your innocence. Yet, we never stopped loving you and so have not these other moms whose daughters and sons willingly chose unicorn homes over their own loving home. Now parents pray and cry every day beyond the line these youngsters do not allow them to cross even to give them a hug. Some girls grew beard, some have their beautiful parts removed, some unable to give birth or enjoy a good relationship ever.

There are many immigrants among us, like ourselves, who are suffering simply because there was not a monster like “gender affirming care” where we came from. Because the language we speak and shared with you is not something they can control or traditions or beliefs differ.

Every day, we meet more and more parents, and this could be called an army, a regiment of struggling, fighting and suffering parents. We are not going to stop. Nothing will stop us. You are our children and you deserve the truth, the pass to life and chance to live it without regrets.

‘Not a day goes by, that I don’ think of you….’

To the cynical living beings that do not deserve to be called humans - judges, child protective services, medical professionals, counselors, teachers and anyone who traffics in “gender affirming care”, we declare…..

These are our dear children we invested our blood, flesh, health, time, money and efforts in raising and it is not their fault that you chose the path of darkness and evil and sold your souls to Mammon. They will not be suffering anymore. We are here for them. Not you. You are soulless robots who must be held accountable for all the damage you have inflicted on our families, relationships and well-being.

We will not stop fighting for our children and against you. Your time is up. We are becoming stronger while you are shaking with fear and weakness. There are and will more and more lawsuits against your corruption, deception.

I am declaring that this serves as my written, sung, drawn and verbalized testimony for every parent to see and hear that the time has come to stop fearing, to stop agreeing to be gagged and muzzled and comply. We say enough. Nothing can and will stop us for at the end of the day, there is only love that remains:

1 Corinthians 13

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.

It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.

Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.

It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, they will pass away.

For we know in part and we prophesy in part,

but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears.

When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me.

For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known.

And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.

So be it. Amen.