Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Holly's avatar
Holly
11h

“Trafficked in gender affirming care”. Perfect description of this social contagion.

Praying for this dark fantasy to end for us all!

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Eliza Mann's avatar
Eliza Mann
10h

Amen to this, my sister! May the Lord continue to strengthen you and your husband and fill you with faith, hope, and love, and may He work in your daughter to bring her back to reality and back to you.🙏

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