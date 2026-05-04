Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Sad_Mom
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It is a tremendous loss, and such a peculiar one. I have lost my eldest daughter. Yet she hovers close to me, pretending to be my son. She is angry that I don’t see her that way, and always hoping that I will change my mind.

These have been the saddest years of my life.

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