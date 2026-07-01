Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Jennifer Bond Baker's avatar
Jennifer Bond Baker
11h

It IS hard to believe. And as each year goes by, the pain has only grown.

I never thought we'd still be here as a family, over 5 years in. There is no sign of change. Except there is a change... in us. My husband, daughter, and myself have all decided that our lost one has been destroying our own happiness for far too long. We have let this happen. But we are allowed to be happy. We are allowed to move on with our lives. We don't want to without him, but there is nothing we can do about it. This is a choice HE is making and we have a choice, too: to be destroyed and unhappy, or to go on without him, choosing joy in our lives despite the grief. For too long we have allowed the grief to encompass and overwhelm us, especially me. I had a dr tell me a few weeks ago that the unremitting stress is causing my significant health problems to be infinitely worse, and that if I could somehow find peace and joy again, my health would radically improve. He's not the first, but this time, it got through. I used to think perpetual grief and loss was the price of love. I'm rethinking that, now. The enemy who stole my son wants me to wallow in grief and loss. He wants this stress to kill me, something I've been perfectly willing to let happen. He wants to destroy our entire family, not just our son/brother. We won't let him. Some days are more difficult than others, but there is a slow growing kind of freedom I'm feeling now. A kind of peace. I think I'm finally giving my son to God, and God is giving me the grace to do it. We continue pray and to watch and to wait. But we are not going to continue in misery. The sadness may rear its head, but it will not continue to triumph over us anymore. We will not give this great evil the satisfaction of ruining even more lives than it already has.

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Rami Haught's avatar
Rami Haught
11h

I read a lot

Of the stories but don’t comment much.., I have a son going through this… traveling this path.. the only rest I find is in my faith as I pray my rosaries for my son and all the children and young people wrapped up in this evil..

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