It is hard to believe that this trans-cult is still wreaking havoc in the world. I honestly thought that this insanity would be over by now and am disappointed that it continues. This is the worst medical scandal in history. Why doesn’t everyone realize this? There is enough information out now proving that “gender affirming care” is not the answer; that surgery is not the answer, that taking cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers are not the answer – so why is it still happening? The detransitioners are so brave to come forward to tell their stories, and to explain what happened to them, and why. How can this world still turn a blind eye, ignore the facts, and support the harm that is being done to innocent children?

My life will never be the same because my heart now has a huge void in it, and it aches. This cult affected my nephew, and the ripple effect tore through my entire family. This evil cult steals the identities of our loved ones, changes them, devours them. Holidays, birthdays, and special occasions are brutal to the families left behind. There is no comfort, no peace. The emptiness is so prevalent it is suffocating.

From an accident 10 months ago, I am handicapped so I had groceries delivered to my home the other day and the delivery person was a trans MTF. I was not shocked, just heavy-hearted. This young man, who was trying his best to look and act like a female, had shoulder length hair pulled back into a ponytail, small breasts protruded through his colorful shirt, and he wore light pink nail polish. I wanted to say something – but what could I possibly say? “You’ve been tricked, lied to, you will never be a female, you are hurting your body, the drugs you are taking have serious side effects, you have been caught up in a dangerous cult?”

I wish I could have talked to my nephew, could have made a difference, could have helped him in some way. I was living in another state clear across the country, and the last time I spoke to him he hung up on me because I questioned what “trans meant.” I did text him many times without a response, but I remembered his birthday and Christmas with gifts of money sent electronically. He always thanked me, and then the silence would linger again.

For several years, I read every PITT story and commented often, until I couldn’t. After my accident, I could not stand reading about the pain, the sadness, the heartache from the PITT writers. I was dealing with my own physical and emotional pain, and I had to salvage what strength I could. It all became unbearable.

I have been reading PITT stories lately off and on, and it seems as though nothing has changed. The sad stories from years ago are still today’s sad stories. What will it take to make the world change so we can rescue these children, to help free them, to protect them? One thing is for certain, there is strength in numbers, and we must continue this fight together. We must never give up but cling to HOPE. The future depends on us.