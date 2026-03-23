Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Avignon's avatar
Avignon
7hEdited

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. Your experience and thoughts are 99% identical to mine. I have wrestled with being angry with my son for being stupid enough to believe in the trans ideology insanity and to be taken by it, along with being angry with him for destroying the beautiful, sweet son I had and the talented (in anything he did), athletically and intellectually gifted, creative, and fun person he was. I am angry and yet I forgive him for his inability to think clearly and to be lured into the trans cult online, in college, in a social contagion, and through an affirmation therapist. I am not sure if I'll ever see him again. I long to be with the son he was and the boy I raised. I had no idea that this was going to happen to me and my family. My husband and I were totally blindsided. The world is upside down and I can't believe it is real at times because trans ideology, its victimhood, and all of society that protects and pushes it is total insanity.

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Linda KG's avatar
Linda KG
7h

What a powerful post! It reminds me once more that forgiveness is done for each of us in order to learn and move on so we can be happy. Thank you so much for sharing this.

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