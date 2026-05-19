Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Marilyn Stein's avatar
Marilyn Stein
8h

So wonderful! Thank you for creating this.

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VN's avatar
VN
8h

Also, we need a pro-nuclear family flag as families are being attacked and international powers are trying to erase the family!

(Marxism among other ideologies)

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