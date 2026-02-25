Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ghost12's avatar
Ghost12
21h

I am glad you are doing better now. I have quite a similar story. I knew about transgender people and as a concept for a while because of YouTube and sex ed books where it was presented as fact, and trans identified friends I had that I met when we were both 10. It wasn't until covid that I started to identify as trans. I had been depressed for some time and I messaged suicide hotlines one of them being the Trevor Project who led me to site called TrevorSpace. I was 12 when I started using it. People on there told stories of dysphoria and how they realized they were trans and it was all stuff I have experienced, so I started to identify as trans thinking it would fix my life I dont remember exactly when but I was 12 or 13. My mom didn't affirm me and I thought the reason why was that she was bigoted and abusive when she never hurt me. I spoke to weird ass people online both kids and adults who affirmed that belief and the belief that my body needed to be fixed or I would never feel better or be driven to suicide. My school affirmed me at first it was a public school. They affirmed me until a law passed in Florida where teachers couldn't use any chosen names without parental consent. At the time I had issues going on and no longer wanted to be social. TrevorSpace operated like a cult where speech was policed and this "safe space" was earned through compliance with ever changing demands. So I didnt speak to people much at the time and stopped using the site, therefore there wasn't really anyone to affirm me. But once I stopped having to watch my mouth I gradually lost my fear of opposing opinions and realized when people disagree with me its not because they hate my guts. I started to believe trans ideology was illogical. I desisted when I was 16. What made me feel better about myself was to stop believing I needed to be fixed. Im sure time helped too. I feel stronger about this now than I did before because I see and recognize manipulation tactics that were used before. I'm very lucky that I dont live in a trans "sanctuary state" where I could have been taken from my family if they didnt affirm and wasn't medicalized as a child. Not everyone else is lucky like that and that pains me.

Reply
Share
5 replies
EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
21h

Thank you for sharing. Indoctrination starts with very young children. This indoctrination needs to be called out, and I appreciate you doing that. My child was indoctrinated and medicalized quickly. I don't even know where she is anymore. Many of our children have been stolen and are lost. This indoctrination must stop before more children are sacrificed to harmful ideologies.

Reply
Share
2 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture