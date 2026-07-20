I am so tired, so very exhausted, so hoarse from saying the same thing over and over and over again. My head hurts from continually living in a world where I know one thing to be true while the world around me continues to (proudly and loudly) perpetuate the lie. For the 900th time: trans is not real. It was invented by a predator and expanded by a group of advocates who sold it to the world as an answer to a problem that doesn’t exist.

This virulent virus grew online sucking in fragile, mentally unstable, traumatized, or lonely kids looking for a way to avoid growing into an adult in a world that seems scarier than ever. Now, we are living in post-trans society that continues to perpetuate the lie because it is too entrenched in our politics, medical establishments, and bank accounts to deny. To admit trans ideology is a lie today would be to admit it was a lie all along. So, we continue to lie to each other; and, out of ‘kindness’ continue to pretend trans is real.

So, no, I will not take your survey because your questions imply you are so far from seeing the truth about trans that all the evidence I can possibly provide will not move the dial one degree. I am not and never will be the parent of a ‘trans-woman.’ I am the proud mom of a brilliant, highly moral, deeply thoughtful young man who was assaulted at age 14 and joined a cult to try to deal with the trauma. I do not have anything to say about the date my son informed us he was joining this cult, nor how he did it, nor the way he is currently trying to extract himself from this cult. I will not give you details of how our family was devastated, our finances depleted, our faith in medicine - indeed in many friendships - utterly demolished.

No. I will instead point you toward finding the information you seek.

Specifically

Look to the science. Don’t just skim the first few articles you find, because we all know algorithms exist. You must dig deeper. You will find there is nothing. Zilch. There is positively no scientific evidence, anywhere, from any respected organization with any sort of real data that actually says there is such a thing as a trans person. Instead, you will find what is derisively called in the academic world a “citation circle.” You will see the World Professional Association of Trans Health (WPATH) providing guidance - the AMA taking up this guidance as gospel - then the doctors follow the protocols’ put forth from this guidance. Going backwards, the doctors cite the AMA who cites WPATH as the source of this guidance. It ends there. Nothing more exists. I challenge you to find it.

Further, there is no science that says ‘transing’ a person helps the person in any manner, shape, or form. There is no evidence that says troubled teens are emotionally, physically or mentally better after being ‘transed.’ You will find, like the Wizard says in the Wizard of Oz, “There is nothing behind the curtain.”

Your research should include:

Dr. Money - the ‘father’ of gender medicine was actually a predator who sexually abused young boys and called one trans in the1960’s. See why Dr. Paul McHugh was the recipient of the 2025 Robert J. Zimmer Medal for Intellectual Freedom by the American Academy of Sciences and Letters.

The Dutch Protocol - used to be the ‘gold standard’ has recently been dropped by many countries in Europe but continues in the United States. See Dr. Hilary Cass - the British Physician hired by the government to look into their gender clinics and the following actions from her report.

WPATH - the organization created to perpetuate trans known for its ‘standards of care’- continues to do its job well. See the 2025 files published by journalist Mia Hughes for particularly enlightening information on the ‘research’ conducted by this organization.

Look to the patterns of the online contagion. If you are curious when our son was taken in by the cult, simply look to the date when trans set fire online: around 2014, spiking, not surprisingly, after covid. Consider, what was going on in the world at these dates. Why would post covid result in more kids seeking trans identities? What possible reason can think of for boys not wanting to become men in a world where they see violence, porn, and ‘alpha’ male behavior as the norm? Why would girls possibly not want to grow up to become women in a world they see as patently violent, unstable and unfair to their natural gender? (Not to say how the trans-cult has made this even more the case.)

Don’t just answer with ‘because they were born in the wrong body’ and close your notebook. Instead, consider these questions as the starting point to do your own research.

Look at who is shouting the loudest in public versus who whispering quietly in private. Like Orwell’s dystopian story, we parents of kids caught in the trans-cult whisper quietly about the fact That the ‘Ministry of Family’ otherwise known as child and human services has morphed into the “Ministry of Anti-Family” that will take your child in a hot minute as the state always knows ‘better.’ Even if they aren’t physically snatching your child out of your home, they are emotionally and mentally pulling our children away by claiming trans is a real and viable option. Oh, don’t forget, they are diligently educating our children into the trans-cult in schools per the state’s regulations.

As in the book, 1984, the dumb ones actually believe that trans is real and so they believe they are supporting a good cause. It’s the more intelligent ones, however, that frighten me to the core. Who are these evil people – often education, medical, political leaders – that know that trans is a cult and support it anyway?

If you want to be like Winston Smith uncovering reality in the basement of the “Ministry of Truth” (the media) – you must find your own truth. Good luck to you.

Ask what these children and young people are actually seeking. If your knee jerk response is: ‘a different body to match the image in their mind’ then you know you are part of the problem. If you want to be a part of the solution, I challenge you to research what these kids and young people are seeking.

Many say they ‘hate’ themselves and want to change their body so that they will ‘feel better.’ Others say they believe they will gain society’s acceptance if they ‘pass’ as the opposite gender. Some are hoping to find a tribe of ‘like-minded’ individuals or they want to express themselves more uniquely than today’s norms expect. Some might just be gay and don’t accept themselves as such. Distill this down to what these kids and young people are actually seeking. I think you will find that what they want is what we all want: acceptance, friendships, inner peace, good relationships, and love.

This will be the saddest part of your research. It also seems criminal to me. These kids and young people are looking for what we are all looking for and instead, they are given a damaged body to match a damaged heart (and distorted mind). In searching for love and acceptance they have been given a map that leads them along a road of lies. As they follow along (as many of these young people are conscientious rule followers), they are driven further away from what they are actually seeking – resulting in a dead end of regret, self-mutilation, and further self-hate.

Note that the subject of Trans is quite nuanced so take your time pulling back the layers like an onion to get to the core of reality. Like an onion, it may bring you to tears.

Better than a survey – we parents have just handed you something much more valuable. We have given you the key to the truth. May it guide your research and spur you to ethically and honestly report what we all know you will find.

Sincerely,

A mom