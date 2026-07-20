Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Susan Z's avatar
Susan Z
7h

For ten years I have talked about this. Ten years of learning why my son suddenly hated how he was born. I'm a person who talks a lot and often repeats myself (worse so now that I'm old). But despite that I'm so tired of saying the same stuff over and over. I have sincerely tried so hard to help others understand what is going on with this intense trans push over the last 2 decades. I either get puzzled looks or out right rejection of what I am trying to impart to them. I'm tired of the whole thing and sick of hearing myself say the same things over and over. Exhausted by it all.

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Paul_'s avatar
Paul_
8h

Thanks for this wonderful synopsis of this tragic moment in history.

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