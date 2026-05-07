Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Sly Fawkes's avatar
Sly Fawkes
15h

Saying "screw you, I don't have to conform to feminine stereotypes" and then fighting for women's rights is far braver than trying to relinquish one's womanhood and pretend a woman can become a man. Being butch or otherwise gender-nonconforming doesn't make a woman "trans."

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Tom's avatar
Tom
15h

Dr. Suess vs ideological warfare.

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