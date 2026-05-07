Open your mind now and think your own thoughts;

stop parroting devious Instagram rot.

Can someone be born with the wrong DNA?

Will surgery sweep your confusion away?

And what if it’s fluid and you realize

you’re really a furry in human disguise?

Who will you marry and who will you date?

Do hot guys go out with small men named Kate?

I know that you’re certain and sure of yourself,

but what if this notion winds up on a shelf?

You’ll never convince me that you’re not a girl.

I’m macho compared to your pink princess pearls.

So, here’s what I desperately want you to see.

A girl’s the most glorious thing you can be.