Open Too Wide and your Brain Falls Out
Open your mind now and think your own thoughts;
stop parroting devious Instagram rot.
Can someone be born with the wrong DNA?
Will surgery sweep your confusion away?
And what if it’s fluid and you realize
you’re really a furry in human disguise?
Who will you marry and who will you date?
Do hot guys go out with small men named Kate?
I know that you’re certain and sure of yourself,
but what if this notion winds up on a shelf?
You’ll never convince me that you’re not a girl.
I’m macho compared to your pink princess pearls.
So, here’s what I desperately want you to see.
A girl’s the most glorious thing you can be.
Saying "screw you, I don't have to conform to feminine stereotypes" and then fighting for women's rights is far braver than trying to relinquish one's womanhood and pretend a woman can become a man. Being butch or otherwise gender-nonconforming doesn't make a woman "trans."
Dr. Suess vs ideological warfare.