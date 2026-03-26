I recall when you were three
and springtime rolled around ,
you’d make the cutest cards for me
with flowers 🌺 , hearts 💞 , and crowns. 👑
Each glitter letter spelled my name;
you signed the name we gave you.
We thought you’d always stay the same….
our princess through and through.
I took for granted those pink cards
and braiding your long hair.
I guess we both let down our guard,
and thought you’d always care.
We used to twirl in fairy dust
and binge-watch girly shows.
When will our girl return to us?
Heaven only knows.
My heart breaks..🥲🙏
Grieving with you.... our collective loss is incalculable. Our individual loss, devastating.