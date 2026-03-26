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I recall when you were three and springtime rolled around , you’d make the cutest cards for me with flowers 🌺 , hearts 💞 , and crowns. 👑 Each glitter letter spelled my name; you signed the name we gave you. We thought you’d always stay the same…. our princess through and through. I took for granted those pink cards and braiding your long hair. I guess we both let down our guard, and thought you’d always care. We used to twirl in fairy dust and binge-watch girly shows. When will our girl return to us? Heaven only knows.