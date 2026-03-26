Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Anne's avatar
Anne
2h

My heart breaks..🥲🙏

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Jennifer Bond Baker's avatar
Jennifer Bond Baker
2h

Grieving with you.... our collective loss is incalculable. Our individual loss, devastating.

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