Our Vision
Our daughter’s in there. We just know she is, waiting to come back. With flowing long hair, Easter dresses, and dating a young man. But it’s so cold here, with an exposed neck, no dreaming to keep warm. She’s getting older; there’ll be no turning back, taking the wrong form. We daily wrestle with your timing, Lord, waiting in frustration. She’s your clay vessel, bears your image, Lord, cause for celebration. So, please direct her; guide her safely home, back to our embrace. So, please perfect her; make her truly known, hope shining on her face.
For more on this author.
So poignantly beautiful…our shared prayer.
This is so beautiful. Your words are honored here as they should be. I am so sorry for the pain that your family has been living through. Trust me when I say I know this well. We have lost our beautiful daughter. (For now) But we have HOPE. Nothing is impossible for our merciful loving God. Prayers for you. So many prayers🙏🙏🙏