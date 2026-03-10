Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Our daughter’s in there. We just know she is, waiting to come back. With flowing long hair, Easter dresses, and dating a young man. But it’s so cold here, with an exposed neck, no dreaming to keep warm. She’s getting older; there’ll be no turning back, taking the wrong form. We daily wrestle with your timing, Lord, waiting in frustration. She’s your clay vessel, bears your image, Lord, cause for celebration. So, please direct her; guide her safely home, back to our embrace. So, please perfect her; make her truly known, hope shining on her face.