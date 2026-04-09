Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Maggie A. 'Spoon's avatar
Maggie A. 'Spoon
12h

Thank you for sharing. I have made many mistakes in parenting and in my own life that have brought us where we are now. You make valid points here though. I have to remind myself too that more is caught than taught and be the best role model I can. Thanks again for sharing.

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Joanne's avatar
Joanne
11h

Thank you for sharing your encouragement. This is so true. The weight of knowing my son is suffering weighs heavy on us. We have done our best as his parents but we know there are places and times in his years with us that we disappointed him or failed him. We have sought his forgiveness where appropriate, but he remains silent. He has chosen a path that he believes is leading him to his “authentic and true self” but we all know that he is following a path that is leading him to much more pain, suffering, and destruction.

We pray, we wait and watch and prepare for the day he realizes he’s been listening to the lies of the enemy and turns from that destructive path to a path that leads him Home. Home to us and Home to his Heavenly Father. When that day comes, we want our hearts and arms to be held wide open for him. We are trusting God with our son’s return and with his very life.

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