Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Mollie Kaye's avatar
Mollie Kaye
4h

I’d like to write about my experience as the parent of a child whose best friend went down the “transman” rabbit hole, the effect it had on their friendship, and also as an observer in a town where we have the highest per capita incidence of “trans and nonbinary” self ID in a country that may have the highest incidence of this self ID in the world. I know six young women personally between the ages of 16-26 who have had radical double mastectomies covered under our health insurance system, sometimes as “mature minors” who engage with this procedure without parental consent, to “affirm identity.” I have a lot to say about what this experience has done to me, and the chilling silence from the community as the GenZ girls are harmed so frequently by the medical system, but you can be fired from your job or excluded socially for saying this is harm.

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Mickey Heller, LPC-S's avatar
Mickey Heller, LPC-S
4h

Hello! I’m a psychotherapist and a mother of an estranged adult daughter who’s been a part of the LGBTQ community and also identifies as trans and is in a relationship with a trans woman. I’ve recently written many Substack articles on parental and family estrangement. My daughter walked out of our lives due to political ideology as we are conservative and she is a radical liberal. I would be happy to write. Thank you!

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