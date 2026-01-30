Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

The AI Architect
Jan 30

Powerful piece. The bit about the therapist insinuating a slur instead of adressing actual concerns really gets at how ideology short-circuits clinical judgement. I've seen this tactic used in other contexts too, where questioning a protocl gets reframed as attacking vulnerable people. The whole framing flips causality on its head.

Ghost12
Jan 30

Its telling that when their arguments fail they don't consider what you said but resort to personal attacks instead. "If you disagree you're transphobic", which they compare to words like homophobic, racist, hateful, bigot, abuser, nazi, whatever, to make it look like you're a bad person if you disagree. It is a thought stopping technique meant to villify those who question or disagree, a cult tactic. They think about their doctrine and their ideology, not about patients and not about these kids

