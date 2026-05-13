Abstract

The emergence of rapid onset gender dysphoria (ROGD) as a proposed clinical phenomenon has generated substantial controversy within gender medicine. While critics argue that the concept lacks sufficient empirical grounding, a growing body of clinical observations and population-level data raises legitimate questions about changing patterns of adolescent gender dysphoria (GD), particularly among natal females. This op-ed argues that, regardless of whether ROGD is ultimately validated as a distinct diagnosis, the trends it seeks to explain are real, significant, but insufficiently understood. A cautious, evidence-based approach—rather than premature consensus or dismissal—is warranted.

Introduction

Over the past decade, clinicians across multiple countries have reported a marked shift in the presentation of gender dysphoria among adolescents. Increasingly, young people—often without a prior childhood history of gender-related distress—are presenting during or after puberty with relatively rapid onset of symptoms. This pattern has been termed rapid onset gender dysphoria (ROGD), first described by Lisa Littman in 2018 [16].

The term itself has become a flashpoint. For some, it represents a necessary attempt to describe an emerging clinical pattern. For others, it is viewed as methodologically flawed or politically charged. Yet the central question remains: are the phenomena ROGD seeks to describe real, and if so, how should they be understood?

A Changing Clinical Landscape

Even among those skeptical of ROGD as a formal construct, there is broad agreement on one point: the epidemiology of adolescent GD has changed.

The Cass Review (2024), widely regarded as the most comprehensive recent evaluation of gender services, documents a sharp increase in adolescent referrals, particularly among natal females [15]. It also highlights the complexity of these cases, noting frequent co-occurring mental health, developmental, and psychosocial challenges.

Similarly, a recent U.S. review of gender-related literature (2025) acknowledges that presentations consistent with rapid-onset patterns have been observed in clinical settings across multiple countries since the early 2010s [17]. While the review emphasizes disagreement about interpretation, it does not dismiss the underlying observations.

In other words, the debate is not about whether something has changed—it is about how to explain it.

Late-Onset Dysphoria: A Distinct Pathway?

One of the more contentious aspects of the ROGD hypothesis is the idea of “late onset”—that some individuals first experience or recognize gender dysphoria during adolescence rather than childhood.

Analysis of the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, discussed by Sapir, Littman, and Biggs [19], suggests that a subset of transgender individuals report becoming aware of their gender identity during or after puberty. This finding complicates earlier models that positioned GD primarily as an early-childhood condition, something that has ‘always been so’.

Critics argue that such reports may reflect delayed disclosure rather than true late onset, citing stigma and social barriers as reasons why earlier experiences might go unreported. Both interpretations remain plausible. What is notably absent, however, is definitive longitudinal evidence resolving the question from either viewpoint.

Mental Health: Precursor or Consequence?

Another consistent finding across studies is the high prevalence of mental health conditions among adolescents presenting with GD.

Population-level research indicates that transgender and gender-diverse individuals experience elevated rates of depression, anxiety, and self-harm compared to the general population [1]. Clinical cohorts reinforce this pattern. For example, UK data show that more than half of youth referred to gender services have at least one co-occurring psychiatric diagnosis [2].

Finnish registry studies provide particularly compelling evidence. In a nationwide cohort of over 2,000 adolescents, nearly half had received psychiatric treatment prior to referral for gender-related care [3], with common diagnoses including depression, anxiety, ADHD, and autism spectrum disorder [4].

Research from the Netherlands, including foundational work underlying the so-called “Dutch Protocol,” similarly identifies pre-existing internalizing disorders—especially anxiety—as common in adolescents presenting with GD [5].

The unresolved question is one of causality. Do these conditions predispose individuals to develop gender dysphoria, or does unrecognized dysphoria contribute to psychological distress? At present, the evidence supports both possibilities—and definitively proves neither.

The Shift Toward Female Adolescents

Perhaps the most striking epidemiological shift has been the change in sex distribution.

Historically, pre-pubertal GD was more common in natal males [7]. Today, adolescent referrals are dominated by natal females. UK data from 2009–2016 show that approximately 70% of adolescent referrals were natal females [6], a pattern replicated in studies from the United States [10] and Europe, including Austria (70.2%) [9].

This reversal is not subtle, nor is it easily explained. It is one of the central empirical observations that prompted the ROGD hypothesis in the first place.

Social Influence: Signal or Oversimplification?

The role of social and cultural factors is perhaps the most politically sensitive aspect of this debate.

Some commentators, including Stephen Levine, argue that the rapid increase in GD presentations points toward environmental rather than biological drivers [11]. Others, such as Anthony Latham and John Whitehall, have suggested that peer and media influences may play a significant role [12][ 13]. John Whitehall goes even further and identifies GD as a ‘Psychological Fad’.

Even more cautious analyses acknowledge the possibility. The Cass Review the gold standard in gender research explicitly identifies social influence as a relevant factor in adolescent identity development [15].

At the same time, many clinicians and advocacy groups warn against framing GD as a “social contagion,” arguing that such language risks minimizing lived experience and undermining patient care. This concern is valid—and underscores the need for careful, precise language and robust, peer reviewed and Randomized Controlled Trials.

The current evidence does not justify simple conclusions. Social influence may be one factor among many, interacting with psychological vulnerability, developmental stage, and broader cultural context. The evidence does demonstrate that 70%+ of TGD youth are natal female this may demonstrate that this particular social phenomenon simply captures more natal females than males. There seems to be significant reluctance for robust Randomized Controlled Trials in this field in order to gather more data. Presently this reluctance is led from the ‘pro GD’ portion of the research community which seems confusing.

Why the ROGD Debate Matters

It is tempting to frame the ROGD debate as a binary: either it is a valid diagnosis or it is not. This framing is unhelpful.

ROGD, at its core, is an attempt to explain a cluster of observations:

Rapid increases in adolescent GD presentations

A demographic shift toward natal females

High rates of psychiatric comorbidity

Reports of later onset

Even if the label itself is ultimately discarded, these phenomena require explanation.

Prematurely rejecting the hypothesis risks overlooking important clinical patterns. Conversely, prematurely accepting it risks oversimplifying complex developmental processes. Both outcomes would be mistakes.

Conclusion

The concept of rapid onset gender dysphoria remains unproven. However, the trends it seeks to explain are well documented and demand careful investigation.

At present, the evidence supports several cautious conclusions:

Adolescent presentations of gender dysphoria have increased significantly since mid 2010’s

The demographic profile has shifted significantly toward natal females

Co-occurring mental health conditions are significantly common

The developmental pathways leading to GD are heterogeneous and not fully understood

In this context, the appropriate response is neither dismissal nor endorsement, but rigorous inquiry. The priority should be high-quality longitudinal research capable of disentangling causation, timing, and contributing factors.

Until then, clinical practice should reflect humility: acknowledging uncertainty, avoiding overgeneralization, and ensuring that vulnerable young people receive thoughtful, individualized care.

References

Population mental health disparities in transgender populations (e.g., American Psychiatric Association reports) UK Gender Identity Development Service cohort study (n=565) Finnish nationwide registry study on adolescent gender referrals Finnish psychiatric comorbidity analyses Dutch adolescent gender dysphoria studies (“Dutch Protocol,” 2012) UK referral data (2009–2016) U.S. pre-pubertal cohort study (2016) Post-COVID referral trend analyses Austrian adolescent gender clinic study (2024) U.S. adolescent GD demographic study (2021) Stephen Levine writings on sociocultural factors Anthony Latham commentary John Whitehall commentary Ending Medical Reversal Cass Review Lisa Littman U.S. Gender Literature Review (2025) Professional gender health body guidelines (e.g., World Professional Association for Transgender Health) Sapir, Littman, & Biggs (2023), analysis of USTS 2015

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