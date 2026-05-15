Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Liz's avatar
Liz
4h

Scarily true.... the stuff of nightmares...... and yet this isn't a nightmare!!!! Wish I could wake up and all this cr*p be a dream!

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
4h

This reminds me of a letter from "your hospital birth center" that welcomes babies to the world. https://eyesopenmom.substack.com/p/welcome-baby

Both letters are surreal. How did we get to this point?

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