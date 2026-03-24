Introduction

Recently I have been reading the book Prayers for Prodigals: 90 Days of Prayer for Your Child, by James Banks. One prayer in particular touched my heart and inspired this letter for parents in PITT. I adapted it so that families of every belief can receive the same message of hope. Note: the particular letter called “the contender” will be at the end.

Dear Parents,

When fear enters our homes and we do not know what to do, we run toward what gives us safety. Some run toward prayer. Some toward quiet reflection. Some toward community and love.

For our family, faith in God was that strong tower. It was there we asked for guidance for our child, for wisdom to make good choices, for healing of wounds, and for a new beginning in life.

We prayed that our child would find truth that gives peace.

That he or she would listen to good counsel.

That goodness and love would follow them all the days of their life.

That they would find strength when weak, clarity when confused, and hope when discouraged.

In a group like PITT, parents come from many traditions. Some believe in Jesus. Some believe in God in another way. Some are still searching. But every parent here knows what it means to love deeply and to hope fiercely.

So today, in whatever way each heart prays, we ask for light to rise in our children’s lives. We ask for wisdom to guide them. We ask for mercy when they stumble. We ask for courage for ourselves, so we can keep loving without giving up.

May our children find purpose.

May they find peace.

May they find what is true and good.

And may we, as parents, stay strong, patient, and full of hope.

One day at a time.

With respect to every family walking this road.

My wife and I would not be here today if it was not by the love of our God Jesus Christ. Thank you Lord.

The letter:

DAY 73: The Contender.

But this is what the Lord says: “Yes, captives will be taken from warriors, and plunder retrieved from the fierce; I will contend with those who contend with you, and your children I will save” (ISAIAH 49:25).

We’ve been contended with, Lord. The enemy has assaulted my family fiercely and taken my child “captive to do his will” (2 Timothy 2:26). He has sent his fierce warriors to plunder my home and my hopes for my child, but he will not succeed. He has tried to steal that which belongs to you. You made him, and I’ve given him to you.

Go after the enemy, Lord! “Contend with those who contend with” us!. Take back what is rightfully yours!. You told your people once, “Your children I will save”. Save my son, Father!.

I pray that he will come to his “senses and escape from the trap of the devil” (2 Timothy 2:26). Wake him up in the enemy’s camp and “provide a way out (1 Corinthians 10:13). Unlock the chains on his hands and his feet and his heart, and let him run to you!.

Your Word tells me that you will pursue your “foes into darkness. Whatever they plot against the LORD,” you “will bring to an end” (Nahum 1:8-9). I’m counting on that, Father. I’m counting on you!. I ask you to bring back my son and all that has been stolen from us. Strike down the enemy and bring this matter to a firm and final end.

I can see my son returning to you, held up by your strong arms, a captive “set free from sin” (Romans 6:18)!. May he be among those who listen to your voice and “follow you”. You “give them eternal life, and “no one can snatch them out of” your hand (John 10:27-28).

I pray my son will be brought into the safety of your love, Lord Jesus. “The wicked bend their bows; they set their arrows against the strings to shoot from the shadows” (Psalm 11:2). But I “take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one” (Ephesians 6:16).

“Thanks be to” you, Father!. You give us “the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:57). Let that victory come in my son’s life today!.