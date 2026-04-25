Saturday PITT Review - April 20 to 25, 2026
Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.
Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.
Quote of the Week from On Your Birthday: “But you can’t go back. We are here now. And all I can say is, please just love yourself the way you are.”
PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:
Friday, April 24: Candles
Thursday, April 23: GENDER DYSPHORIA Truth and Love
Wednesday, April 22: A World Built on Lies
Tuesday, April 21: On Your Birthday
Monday, April 20: Born as you Are
IN THE NEWS
Olympic Committee Bars Transgender Athletes From Women’s Events New York Times, March 26, 2026
Olympic Committee Bars Men from From Women’s Events. Fixed it for you.
IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT
ORDER PITT’S BOOK
Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.
SHARE YOUR STORY
Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org