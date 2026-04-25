Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from On Your Birthday: “But you can’t go back. We are here now. And all I can say is, please just love yourself the way you are.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, April 24: Candles

Thursday, April 23: GENDER DYSPHORIA Truth and Love

Wednesday, April 22: A World Built on Lies

Tuesday, April 21: On Your Birthday

Monday, April 20: Born as you Are

IN THE NEWS

Olympic Committee Bars Transgender Athletes From Women’s Events New York Times, March 26, 2026

Olympic Committee Bars Men from From Women’s Events. Fixed it for you.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org