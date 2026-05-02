Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from Broken Trains: “We love you so much our hearts are breaking with yours as you come to see that the train will never, ever really work. We are sad that we were right all along about those trains.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, May 1: Early Transition: Arguments Pro and Con

Thursday, April 30: It’s Time to Preserve and Restore Truthful Birth Certificates

Wednesday, April 29: A Note from Kara Dansky

Tuesday, April 28: A Poem for Spring

Monday, April 27: Broken Trains

IN THE NEWS

I Thought I Was Autistic. I Was Wrong. The Free Press, Christina Buttons, April 24, 2026

Then, my life changed. In 2022, after working for several years as an artist, I became a journalist. The career shift was spurred by my discovering the stories of detransitioners: mainly young women who had once identified as transgender and now no longer did, and whose experiences were largely ignored by mainstream media. I could relate to them; many of them, like me, had struggled deeply as teenagers and searched for a label that seemed to explain their suffering. As I learned more about their experiences, I was forced to think more critically about how activism and media shape cultural narratives around identity and diagnosis, and how perverse social incentives can lock those narratives into place.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

Every “gender-affirming” therapist, endocrinologist, and surgeon in the world right now…..

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org