Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from The Transgender Crimes of the New York Times: “The New York Times claims to be nation’s newspaper of record and its liberal moral compass but, in reality, it has promoted ghastly harm to tens of thousands of young people with their arrogant proselytizing of gender ideology.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, April 10: Your hand-it slipped away

Thursday, April 9: Parents Can Guide the Path, but Free Will Chooses the Direction

Wednesday, April 8: Innocence

Tuesday, April 7: The Transgender Crimes of the New York Times

Monday, April 6: The Cycle of Tears

IN THE NEWS

The Transgender Tide Has Turned at the Supreme Court City Journal, April 7, 2026 by Josh Blackman

While positing that “restrictions on transgender rights may go too far”, the writer does a nice job of reviewing the six recent Supreme Court rulings that have done much to restore women’s rights, to preserve free speech and to protect children from the harms of gender ideology.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org