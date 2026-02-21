Saturday PITT Review - February 16 to 20, 2026
Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.
Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences. And it’s working - support for transitioning of children and distressed young adults is crumbling due to evidence-based findings.
Quote of the Week from If You Only Knew: A Letter to Others Who Affirm My Son: “If you only knew how it feels to listen to your child read a prepared script outlining the new rules for being his mother”.
PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:
Friday, February 20: Repost: Living in a War Zone: My Daughter’s Tragedy in Slow Motion
Thursday, February 19: If you only knew: a letter to those who affirm
Wednesday, February 18: Gender Doctors - We’re Coming for You
Tuesday, February 17: Tolerance is King (for a day)
Monday, February 16: Where Is This Leading Us?
IN THE NEWS
With New Momentum, Republican States Push Broader Limits for Trans Americans, New York Times, February 18, 2026
According to the NYT, proposed state laws “now revolve around the validity of transgender identity.” The writer then proceeds to list what appear to be basic protections for the rights of women or for those who don’t follow the religion of gender ideology. Here are some of the offending proposed bills described as a reasonable person might, followed by how the NYT positioned them in italics.
Requiring accurate reporting of sex on official state documents (or as the NYT phrases it: ”invalidate the driver’s licenses of transgender residents who changed the gender markers on their licenses”)
Allowing the suing of private businesses which allow people to violate single sex bathrooms (or as the NYT put it: “allow transgender people to use restrooms consistent with their gender identity.”)
Expanding the bans on gender-transition medical treatment for minors to include adults. (The Times didn’t explain their concerns with this bill. Perhaps they think it’s self-evident that altering one’s body, cutting off healthy organs and chemically inducing infertility to treat a mental illness qualifies as medical “care”.)
Not requiring compelled speech (or as the NYT put it: “prohibiting public sector employers from requiring workers to use the preferred pronouns of transgender co-workers.”)
IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT
ORDER PITT’S BOOK
Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.
SHARE YOUR STORY
Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org
There was also the incorrect:
" and that excluding transgender people from sports"
No, there is an exclusion of men from women's sports. Women who identify as transgender can play in women's sports and men who identify as transgender can play in men's sports.
It's part of their continued efforts to foster a moral panic about trans people being under attack.
They have finally cooled down on the suicide myth moral panic.
Well, no surprise here. It's part of how we got here, isn't it? The propaganda goes on and on. We are living in a world where it gets harder and harder for a person to sort out what's true. We have to help kids (especially) learn how and we humans can be manipulated. It's a hard thing because we'd like our kids to trust that the world is a safe place and people are honest. But it isn't (a safe place) and some (people) aren't.