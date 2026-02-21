Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences. And it’s working - support for transitioning of children and distressed young adults is crumbling due to evidence-based findings.

Quote of the Week from If You Only Knew: A Letter to Others Who Affirm My Son: “If you only knew how it feels to listen to your child read a prepared script outlining the new rules for being his mother”.

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, February 20: Repost: Living in a War Zone: My Daughter’s Tragedy in Slow Motion

Thursday, February 19: If you only knew: a letter to those who affirm

Wednesday, February 18: Gender Doctors - We’re Coming for You

Tuesday, February 17: Tolerance is King (for a day)

Monday, February 16: Where Is This Leading Us?

IN THE NEWS

With New Momentum, Republican States Push Broader Limits for Trans Americans, New York Times, February 18, 2026

According to the NYT, proposed state laws “now revolve around the validity of transgender identity.” The writer then proceeds to list what appear to be basic protections for the rights of women or for those who don’t follow the religion of gender ideology. Here are some of the offending proposed bills described as a reasonable person might, followed by how the NYT positioned them in italics.

Requiring accurate reporting of sex on official state documents (or as the NYT phrases it: ”invalidate the driver’s licenses of transgender residents who changed the gender markers on their licenses”)

Allowing the suing of private businesses which allow people to violate single sex bathrooms (or as the NYT put it: “allow transgender people to use restrooms consistent with their gender identity.”)

Expanding the bans on gender-transition medical treatment for minors to include adults. (The Times didn’t explain their concerns with this bill. Perhaps they think it’s self-evident that altering one’s body, cutting off healthy organs and chemically inducing infertility to treat a mental illness qualifies as medical “care”.)

Not requiring compelled speech (or as the NYT put it: “prohibiting public sector employers from requiring workers to use the preferred pronouns of transgender co-workers.”)

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org