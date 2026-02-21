Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

There was also the incorrect:

" and that excluding transgender people from sports"

No, there is an exclusion of men from women's sports. Women who identify as transgender can play in women's sports and men who identify as transgender can play in men's sports.

It's part of their continued efforts to foster a moral panic about trans people being under attack.

They have finally cooled down on the suicide myth moral panic.

senora sangria's avatar
senora sangria
4d

Well, no surprise here. It's part of how we got here, isn't it? The propaganda goes on and on. We are living in a world where it gets harder and harder for a person to sort out what's true. We have to help kids (especially) learn how and we humans can be manipulated. It's a hard thing because we'd like our kids to trust that the world is a safe place and people are honest. But it isn't (a safe place) and some (people) aren't.

