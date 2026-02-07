Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Quote of the Week from Justice For My Dear Son: “…perhaps families like ours can take solace in this: justice is finally beginning to surface, and with it the hope that this medical scandal will come to an end.”

IN THE NEWS

Detransitioner wins $2 million against New York docs who pushed double mastectomy, The New York Post, By Shane Galvin, Published Jan. 31, 2026

A 22-year-old woman who identified as a boy in her teen years won a $2 million decision in a landmark lawsuit against New York doctors accused of pushing a double mastectomy on her when she was a minor.

Fox Varian had the life-altering surgery when she was just 16-years-old — getting approval from a psychologist and a surgeon — both of whom a jury found liable of medical malpractice on Jan. 30, The Epoch Times reported.

Varian, now 22 and considered a “detransitioner,” was awarded $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering, and an additional $400,000 for future medical expenses — in the first detransitioner malpractice lawsuit in the nation to go to trial and win.

