Saturday PITT Review - February 23 to 27, 2026
Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.
Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences. And it’s working - support for transitioning of children and distressed young adults is crumbling due to evidence-based findings.
Quote of the Week from They pushed me into this ideology and tried to keep me there forever: “When I was sent to the hospital, no one brought up anything about eating disorders. They only focused on the transgender part, just like they did every time. That was the last straw for me, even though I was only 12 years old I could see that something was clearly wrong. Everything was centered around my gender, not the actual issues I was dealing with.”
PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:
Friday, February 27: Connecting the Dots
Thursday, February 26: Cults: Scientology, The Unification Church, The People’s Temple and Gender Ideology
Wednesday, February 25: They pushed me into this ideology and tried to keep me there forever
Tuesday, February 24: Well-Being Makes an Appearance
Monday, February 23: Soul’s Turmoil
IN THE NEWS
Medical Associations Trusted Belief Over Science on Youth Gender Care, New York Times, Opinion essay by Jesse Singal, February 24, 2026
Yes, it’s only in the Opinion section, but the New York Times has published an essay positing that maybe, just maybe, the medical community has not done it’s due diligence when it comes to gender affirming “care”. Much thanks to Jesse Singal who has been making this argument for almost a decade now, at great personal cost. Now if the NYT would cover this as news, that would be something.
From state of the union address, 2026. President Donald Trump:
In the gallery tonight are Sage Blair and her mother, Michele. In 2021, Sage was 14 when school officials in Virginia sought to socially transition her to a new gender, treating her as a boy and hiding it from her parents. Hard to believe, isn’t it? Before long, a confused Sage ran away from home. After she was found in a horrific situation in Maryland, a left wing judge refused to return Sage to her parents because they did not immediately state that their daughter was their son. Sage was thrown into an all boys state home and suffered terribly for a long time. But today, all of that is behind them. Because Sage is a proud and wonderful young woman with a full ride scholarship to Liberty University. Sage and Rachelle, please stand up. And thank you for your great bravery.
And who can believe that we’re even speaking about things like this? 15 years ago, if somebody was up here and said that, they’d say, “what’s wrong with him?” But now we have to say it because it’s going on all over numerous states. They’re not even telling the parents. But surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will. Who would believe that we’re even talking about it? We must ban it, and we must ban it immediately.
Nobody stands up, these people are crazy. I’m telling them they’re crazy.
Amazing. Boy oh boy.