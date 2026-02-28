Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences. And it’s working - support for transitioning of children and distressed young adults is crumbling due to evidence-based findings.

Quote of the Week from They pushed me into this ideology and tried to keep me there forever: “When I was sent to the hospital, no one brought up anything about eating disorders. They only focused on the transgender part, just like they did every time. That was the last straw for me, even though I was only 12 years old I could see that something was clearly wrong. Everything was centered around my gender, not the actual issues I was dealing with.”

Friday, February 27: Connecting the Dots

Thursday, February 26: Cults: Scientology, The Unification Church, The People’s Temple and Gender Ideology

Wednesday, February 25: They pushed me into this ideology and tried to keep me there forever

Tuesday, February 24: Well-Being Makes an Appearance

Monday, February 23: Soul’s Turmoil

Medical Associations Trusted Belief Over Science on Youth Gender Care, New York Times, Opinion essay by Jesse Singal, February 24, 2026

Yes, it’s only in the Opinion section, but the New York Times has published an essay positing that maybe, just maybe, the medical community has not done it’s due diligence when it comes to gender affirming “care”. Much thanks to Jesse Singal who has been making this argument for almost a decade now, at great personal cost. Now if the NYT would cover this as news, that would be something.

