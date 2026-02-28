Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Alexander Joseph Hamburger
12h

From state of the union address, 2026. President Donald Trump:

In the gallery tonight are Sage Blair and her mother, Michele. In 2021, Sage was 14 when school officials in Virginia sought to socially transition her to a new gender, treating her as a boy and hiding it from her parents. Hard to believe, isn’t it? Before long, a confused Sage ran away from home. After she was found in a horrific situation in Maryland, a left wing judge refused to return Sage to her parents because they did not immediately state that their daughter was their son. Sage was thrown into an all boys state home and suffered terribly for a long time. But today, all of that is behind them. Because Sage is a proud and wonderful young woman with a full ride scholarship to Liberty University. Sage and Rachelle, please stand up. And thank you for your great bravery.

And who can believe that we’re even speaking about things like this? 15 years ago, if somebody was up here and said that, they’d say, “what’s wrong with him?” But now we have to say it because it’s going on all over numerous states. They’re not even telling the parents. But surely we can all agree no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will. Who would believe that we’re even talking about it? We must ban it, and we must ban it immediately.

Nobody stands up, these people are crazy. I’m telling them they’re crazy.

Amazing. Boy oh boy.

