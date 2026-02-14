Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Fox's avatar
Chris Fox
Feb 14

Those psychologists who warn of suicide without "affirmation" should be charged with extortion. That "live son or dead daughter" stuff isn't cute anymore.

The real suicide surge comes 7-10 years after medical "transition," when the formerly "trans" kid outgrows it and realized she has destroyed her health,

Reply
Share
Kelly's avatar
Kelly
Feb 14

Money talks and bullshit walks! Keep the lawsuits coming!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 PITT Parents · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture