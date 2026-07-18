Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from Forever My Boy: “Today, my heart is broken, my life is shattered. My boy is being erased by someone with a girl’s name. This new person has taken his place. “She” is different and not like my son at all. As transition has progressed, my son has faded away and slowly disappeared.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, July 17: Crazy Quotes

Thursday, July 16: An open letter to a runner

Wednesday, July 15: What are the facts regarding trans youth and suicide?

Tuesday, July 14: Lock Down

Monday, July 13: Forever My Boy

NEWS THAT CAPTURE IT

If the Democrats Actually Want to Win, This Is What They Have to Do, Guest Essay by Thomas Edsall, The New York Times, July 14 , 2026

In which the writer proposes the Democrats adopt the following re gender ideology. Unlikely to happen but the comments are interesting.

There are two sexes: men and women.

A man can claim an identify as a woman, and the same in reverse for a woman. They have every right to do so. Their claim should be respected and they should be protected from any form of discrimination for their choice.

Their claim does not, however, alter their biological sex.

Consequently, it is legitimate in areas such as sports where a transgender person would have a competitive advantage over non-trans people to bar such participation. Similarly, a claim to a sexual identity does not give a trans woman the right to incarceration in a woman’s prison.

Finally, the debate over gender affirming surgery and hormone treatments is fraught with contradictory assertions. For now, because there are credible scientific claims of irreversible harms, such treatments for those under 18 should be barred pending further study.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

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