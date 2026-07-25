Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from The reason our trans-identified daughter stopped taking testosterone? Vanity: “After about two years, our daughter decided to stop the testosterone because of one particular side effect: male-pattern balding. She had had other health problems, too: high cholesterol and blood pressure readings, unexplained urinary tract infections, and possibly other issues that she chose not to share with me. But it was the bald spot and the receding hairline that really bothered her.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, July 24: Repost: A Week in the Life

Thursday, July 23: The reason our trans-identified daughter stopped taking testosterone? Vanity

Wednesday, July 22: Dear Family

Tuesday, July 21: Responses to the Trans Talking Points

Monday, July 20: No, I Will Not Take Your Survey

IN THE NEWS

WTA introducing gene testing for all players on women’s tour

The Women’s Tennis Association updated its women's eligibility policy to include gender screening "based on biological sex" this week "to preserve the integrity of women's professional tennis and maintain fair competition conditions for all players."

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

Watch at about half way through this Portlandia clip when they get to the “gender detective”.

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org