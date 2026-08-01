Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from Complacency” “History reminds us that harmful ideas can spread when too few people are willing to question them.”

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, July 31: Complacency

Thursday, July 30: What a Joke!

Wednesday, July 29: Five Most Common

Tuesday, July 28: Communicate With Colleges

Monday, July 27: A Tale of Two Daughters: Standing in Truth While Loving a Prodigal

IN THE NEWS

The State of the Trans Debate, 2026 by Lisa Selin Davis, July 8, 2026 for The Skeptic

An excellent overview of the debate by Lisa Selin Davis and a good article to send to open-minded friends, family, and colleagues.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Have a story to share about gender ideology? Submit to Pitt@genspect.org