Welcome to the PITT weekly roundup where you’ll find a list of the week’s postings along with links to some of our favorite books, videos, social media, and podcasts. Please continue the fight against the harms of gender ideology by sharing.

Access to all PITT content is free. Our objective is to inform the public of the devastating impact of gender ideology on families through our personal experiences.

Quote of the Week from The New World I Navigate: “Teachers, therapists, pediatricians. They’ve ALL affirmed her delusion that she can magically become a boy. And to a child, that’s powerful “evidence”.

PITT POSTS THIS WEEK:

Friday, July 10: Repost: There are no rules for “trans identifying” teens

Thursday, July 9: The Dreaded Extended Family Vacation

Wednesday, July 8: Shutting Down the School-to-Clinic Pipeline

Tuesday, July 7: The New World I Navigate

Monday, July 6: The Unfinished Parable

NEWS THAT CAPTURE IT

Supreme Court Allows States to Bar Transgender Athletes From Girls’ Sports, The New York Times, June 20 , 2026

The article leads with a photo of a sad teen-aged boy who’s “simple wish” (as his Mother describes it) to play the sport “she” loves was thwarted by the US Supreme Court. The NYT positions this as part of a national rollback of rights for transgender people. Several paragraphs in, the writer lays out the case that the lawyers for the states and the Trump administration made; that the participation of transgender female athletes threatens to undermine five decades of progress since the passage of Title IX. But then, because they can’t help themselves, the NYT adds how small percentage of Americans identify as trans. No comparable profile was provided of a girl who lost an award or a spot on a team or a scholarship because a boy took her place.

IMAGES THAT CAPTURE IT

Meet 7 Brave Trans Athletes Whose Dreams Were Crushed By The Supreme Court

ORDER PITT’S BOOK

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans: Tales from the Home Front in the Fight to Save Our Kids, a compendium of some of the most compelling essays yet from PITT.

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