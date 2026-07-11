Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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paleblue's avatar
paleblue
9m

Odd that the ACLU and partners are going to die on the trans sports hill for "just 7" athletes.

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